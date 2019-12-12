CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

_____

086 FPUS56 KMTR 121101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 59 50 57 / 60 40 20 40

$$

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in

the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 63 46 59 / 70 30 30 50

San Rafael 49 63 51 60 / 60 40 20 50

Napa 47 61 50 58 / 70 30 20 40

$$

CAZ507-130200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Light winds...becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 59 50 56 / 60 30 20 50

$$

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 61 53 59 / 50 30 20 40

Ocean Beach 52 61 53 59 / 50 30 20 40

$$

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 62 53 59 / 50 30 20 40

Oakland 51 63 53 60 / 60 30 20 40

Fremont 49 64 53 60 / 40 20 10 30

Redwood City 50 64 53 61 / 30 20 20 30

Mountain View 49 64 51 61 / 30 20 20 30

$$

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 64 51 61 / 40 20 10 40

Livermore 47 64 50 61 / 30 10 10 40

$$

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 66 50 62 / 30 10 10 30

Morgan Hill 46 66 50 64 / 40 10 10 30

$$

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 64 49 61 / 60 20 10 40

$$

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light winds...becoming west

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ511-130200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 64 51 63 / 30 10 10 30

Big Sur 49 66 53 64 / 40 10 10 20

$$

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 65 51 64 / 20 10 10 20

Carmel Valley 45 66 48 65 / 20 10 10 20

Hollister 46 66 50 63 / 20 10 10 30

$$

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog and

frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 69 49 66 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 40s

to 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s

to 50s.

$$

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s to 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 68 48 66 / 10 10 10 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather