CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 36 57 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 65 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 38 61 42 62 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 35 62 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 37 62 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 40 57 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 42 57 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 40 57 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 39 60 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 35 60 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 37 61 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 35 61 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 35 62 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 32 61 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 33 62 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 30 62 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 33 60 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 35 60 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 35 60 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 32 60 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 31 62 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 30 60 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 29 63 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 27 60 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

