CAZ505-180200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming southeast up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 65 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-180200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 72 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 68 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 43 68 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-180200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 68 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-180200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 65 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 65 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-180200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

CAZ508-180200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 65 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 47 68 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 44 68 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 68 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 44 68 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-180200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 70 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 42 68 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-180200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 70 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 42 70 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-180200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-180200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-180200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-180200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 65 43 64 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 67 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-180200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 68 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 68 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 42 68 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-180200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 71 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-180200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-180200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 70 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

