CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

_____

809 FPUS56 KMTR 201001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

CAZ505-210100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 61 42 64 / 10 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-210100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 66 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 64 44 67 / 10 0 0 10

Napa 39 63 40 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-210100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 61 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-210100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 62 47 64 / 10 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 45 61 47 64 / 10 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-210100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-210100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 61 46 65 / 10 0 0 10

Oakland 44 64 46 66 / 10 0 0 10

Fremont 41 63 44 67 / 10 10 0 10

Redwood City 43 64 44 67 / 20 10 0 10

Mountain View 41 64 44 67 / 20 10 0 10

$$

CAZ510-210100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 65 41 69 / 10 10 0 0

Livermore 40 63 41 67 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ513-210100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around

40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 65 42 69 / 20 10 0 10

Morgan Hill 38 64 41 68 / 20 20 20 10

$$

CAZ529-210100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 61 42 64 / 20 10 0 10

$$

CAZ512-210100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ511-210100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ530-210100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 61 44 64 / 20 20 20 10

Big Sur 40 58 44 62 / 10 20 20 10

$$

CAZ528-210100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. Lows in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 63 44 66 / 20 20 20 10

Carmel Valley 38 62 41 66 / 20 20 20 10

Hollister 38 62 41 65 / 20 20 20 10

$$

CAZ516-210100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 62 42 66 / 10 20 20 10

$$

CAZ517-210100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

$$

CAZ518-210100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 61 40 65 / 20 20 20 10

$$

_____

