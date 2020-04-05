CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

_____

746 FPUS56 KMTR 051001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 54 40 55 / 100 100 40 50

$$

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 58 36 61 / 100 100 30 40

San Rafael 45 58 43 59 / 100 100 40 50

Napa 41 55 39 58 / 100 100 30 50

$$

CAZ507-060100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs near 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 53 38 55 / 100 100 30 50

$$

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 56 45 56 / 100 100 40 50

Ocean Beach 48 57 46 56 / 100 100 40 50

$$

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 57 45 56 / 100 100 40 50

Oakland 47 58 45 58 / 100 100 40 50

Fremont 45 57 43 57 / 90 100 50 60

Redwood City 46 58 44 58 / 90 100 50 60

Mountain View 44 58 43 58 / 90 100 60 60

$$

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 58 41 59 / 100 100 40 60

Livermore 42 56 41 57 / 100 100 50 60

$$

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 59 42 59 / 100 100 60 60

Morgan Hill 41 58 41 59 / 90 100 70 70

$$

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 57 41 58 / 100 100 70 70

$$

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-060100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. A chance of

showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 60 45 58 / 90 100 80 60

Big Sur 44 56 42 55 / 90 100 90 60

$$

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 60 45 58 / 90 100 80 70

Carmel Valley 41 59 41 57 / 90 100 80 70

Hollister 40 58 42 56 / 90 100 80 80

$$

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 59 43 58 / 90 100 90 60

$$

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers in the evening, then

showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning,

then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

3700 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 57 40 56 / 90 100 90 70

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather