CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 63 49 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 82 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 75 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 79 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-100100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 86 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 64 52 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 61 52 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 66 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 53 70 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 54 76 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 76 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 76 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 82 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 82 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 82 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 84 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 49 71 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ511-100100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 68 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 71 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 71 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 76 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 79 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 89 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 90 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

