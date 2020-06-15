CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020
_____
987 FPUS56 KMTR 151001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
CAZ505-160100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 66 51 66 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-160100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 82 49 83 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 56 77 55 78 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 53 80 52 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-160100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 52 79 53 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-160100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 68 55 69 / 10 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 54 64 53 65 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-160100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs near 70.
$$
CAZ508-160100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 70 55 70 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 58 73 55 74 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 74 54 74 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 75 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 57 75 54 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-160100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to upper
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 83 55 83 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 55 78 53 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-160100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 78 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 52 84 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-160100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 53 78 51 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-160100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-160100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ530-160100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 70 54 67 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 53 78 52 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-160100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 72 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 76 51 71 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 51 80 51 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-160100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 50 86 51 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-160100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-160100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 49 87 50 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
