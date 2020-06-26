CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

373 FPUS56 KMTR 261001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-270100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 70 52 67 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-270100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 87 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 81 56 77 / 10 10 10 10

Napa 55 83 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-270100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 94 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-270100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 68 56 67 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 54 64 54 63 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ509-270100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-270100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 75 57 73 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 57 74 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 82 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 85 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 81 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-270100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 90 57 87 / 0 0 10 10

Livermore 58 90 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-270100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 87 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 90 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-270100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 74 53 73 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-270100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ511-270100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-270100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 72 55 72 / 10 0 10 10

Big Sur 53 74 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-270100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 72 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 82 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 82 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-270100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 90s.

Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-270100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-270100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 98 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather