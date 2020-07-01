CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

403 FPUS56 KMTR 011001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

CAZ505-020100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 69 50 67 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-020100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 88 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 82 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 81 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-020100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 86 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-020100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 67 54 66 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 52 63 52 63 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-020100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-020100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 72 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 71 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 54 76 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 77 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 77 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-020100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 90 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 86 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-020100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 80 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-020100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 67 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-020100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-020100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ530-020100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 67 53 69 / 10 10 10 10

Big Sur 51 69 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-020100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 67 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 73 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 72 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-020100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs 91 to 103.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 75 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-020100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-020100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 79 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

