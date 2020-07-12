CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020
_____
450 FPUS56 KMTR 121001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-130100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 72 51 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-130100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 98 52 90 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 55 88 56 81 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 54 93 55 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-130100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 63 98 62 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-130100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 53 70 55 66 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 65 52 63 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-130100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CAZ508-130100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 76 55 72 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 79 56 73 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 56 84 57 79 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 55 92 57 81 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 86 56 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-130100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 99 57 90 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 57 98 56 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-130100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 57 90 56 85 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 56 98 54 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-130100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 81 52 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-130100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-130100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ530-130100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 71 55 69 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 59 88 56 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-130100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and around
90 Hollister Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 73 54 70 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 55 85 52 78 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 54 90 52 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-130100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Light winds...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 56 96 55 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-130100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-130100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 58 105 55 96 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather