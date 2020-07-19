CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

CAZ505-191900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 52 66 / 10 10 10 20

CAZ506-191900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 77 55 78 / 0 0 10 10

Napa 54 82 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-191900-

North Bay Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 90 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-191900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 55 65 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 54 62 54 61 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ509-191900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-191900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 74 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 72 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 75 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 79 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 79 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-191900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 91 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 89 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-191900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 81 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 89 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-191900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 69 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-191900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 50s to mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ511-191900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ530-191900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 71 56 70 / 0 0 10 0

Big Sur 54 72 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-191900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 71 56 69 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 54 80 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 78 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-191900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 85 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-191900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-191900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 57 98 54 95 / 0 0 0 0

