CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
CAZ505-201900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 65 52 65 / 10 20 20 20
CAZ506-201900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 50 80 49 80 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 55 77 55 77 / 10 10 10 10
Napa 54 77 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-201900-
North Bay Mountains-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 58 87 58 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-201900-
San Francisco-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 64 55 64 / 10 10 20 20
Ocean Beach 54 61 53 60 / 10 10 10 10
CAZ509-201900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
CAZ508-201900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 72 55 71 / 0 0 10 10
Oakland 57 71 56 70 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 76 57 75 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 80 56 78 / 0 0 10 10
Mountain View 57 76 56 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-201900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 85 55 85 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-201900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph late
in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 82 55 81 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 88 54 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-201900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 72 53 70 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ512-201900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.
CAZ511-201900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
CAZ530-201900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 56 69 55 68 / 0 0 10 10
Big Sur 53 72 54 71 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ528-201900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...becoming
west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 56 69 55 67 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 53 77 52 75 / 0 0 0 10
Hollister 54 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-201900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 54 87 53 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-201900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ518-201900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze late in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 54 95 53 93 / 0 0 0 0
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather