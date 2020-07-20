CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

933 FPUS56 KMTR 200401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-201900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 65 52 65 / 10 20 20 20

$$

CAZ506-201900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 80 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 77 55 77 / 10 10 10 10

Napa 54 77 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-201900-

North Bay Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 87 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-201900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 64 55 64 / 10 10 20 20

Ocean Beach 54 61 53 60 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ509-201900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-201900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 72 55 71 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 57 71 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 76 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 80 56 78 / 0 0 10 10

Mountain View 57 76 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-201900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 85 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-201900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph late

in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 82 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 88 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-201900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 72 53 70 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-201900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ511-201900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-201900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 69 55 68 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 53 72 54 71 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-201900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 69 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 77 52 75 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 54 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-201900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 87 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-201900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-201900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze late in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 95 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather