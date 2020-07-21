CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-220400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 64 52 66 / 20 20 20
$$
CAZ506-220400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 78 49 80 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 76 56 76 / 10 10 10
Napa 75 52 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-220400-
North Bay Mountains-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 85 54 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-220400-
San Francisco-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 56 66 / 10 20 20
Ocean Beach 61 54 63 / 10 20 20
$$
CAZ509-220400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ508-220400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 71 57 73 / 0 10 10
Oakland 69 57 71 / 0 0 0
Fremont 73 57 76 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 78 57 79 / 0 10 10
Mountain View 73 56 75 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ510-220400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 83 56 84 / 0 10 10
Livermore 83 55 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-220400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 79 55 79 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 86 53 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-220400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 69 53 67 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ512-220400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-220400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ530-220400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 69 56 69 / 10 20 20
Big Sur 69 50 67 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ528-220400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 55 68 / 0 10 10
Carmel Valley 76 50 75 / 10 10 10
Hollister 76 53 73 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-220400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light
winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 84 51 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-220400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ518-220400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 92 49 89 / 0 0 0
$$
_____
