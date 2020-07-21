CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

174 FPUS56 KMTR 211301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

CAZ505-220400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 64 52 66 / 20 20 20

$$

CAZ506-220400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 78 49 80 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 76 56 76 / 10 10 10

Napa 75 52 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-220400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 85 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-220400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 56 66 / 10 20 20

Ocean Beach 61 54 63 / 10 20 20

$$

CAZ509-220400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ508-220400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 71 57 73 / 0 10 10

Oakland 69 57 71 / 0 0 0

Fremont 73 57 76 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 78 57 79 / 0 10 10

Mountain View 73 56 75 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ510-220400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 83 56 84 / 0 10 10

Livermore 83 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-220400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 79 55 79 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 86 53 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-220400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 69 53 67 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ512-220400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-220400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-220400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 56 69 / 10 20 20

Big Sur 69 50 67 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ528-220400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 55 68 / 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 76 50 75 / 10 10 10

Hollister 76 53 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-220400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 84 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-220400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-220400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 92 49 89 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

