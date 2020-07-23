CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-231600-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 69 52 67 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-231600-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 50 86 49 84 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 56 80 55 78 / 10 10 0 0
Napa 54 78 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-231600-
North Bay Mountains-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 86 58 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-231600-
San Francisco-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 66 55 64 / 10 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 54 63 54 60 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ509-231600-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CAZ508-231600-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 73 56 70 / 10 0 0 0
Oakland 57 72 57 69 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 58 76 57 73 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 58 81 57 77 / 10 0 0 0
Mountain View 57 76 56 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-231600-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 86 55 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-231600-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 82 56 78 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 86 54 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-231600-
Northern Monterey Bay-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 71 53 71 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-231600-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-231600-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ530-231600-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 57 70 56 68 / 10 10 0 10
Big Sur 52 70 54 71 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-231600-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 57 68 55 66 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 52 75 52 74 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 55 76 53 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-231600-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 83 53 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-231600-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-231600-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest
up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 49 91 51 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
