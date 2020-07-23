CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

525 FPUS56 KMTR 230101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

CAZ505-231600-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 69 52 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-231600-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 86 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 80 55 78 / 10 10 0 0

Napa 54 78 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-231600-

North Bay Mountains-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 86 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-231600-

San Francisco-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 55 64 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 54 63 54 60 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-231600-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-231600-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 73 56 70 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 57 72 57 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 76 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 81 57 77 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 76 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-231600-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 86 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-231600-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 82 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 86 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-231600-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 71 53 71 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-231600-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-231600-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ530-231600-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 70 56 68 / 10 10 0 10

Big Sur 52 70 54 71 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-231600-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 68 55 66 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 75 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 76 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-231600-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 83 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-231600-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-231600-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 91 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

