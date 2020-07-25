CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020

644 FPUS56 KMTR 251301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 68 54 68 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-260400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 83 52 81 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 77 56 76 / 0 0 10

Napa 81 54 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 91 62 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 55 67 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 63 54 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ508-260400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 73 57 73 / 0 0 0

Oakland 73 58 74 / 0 0 0

Fremont 78 57 79 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 83 58 83 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 79 58 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 93 58 91 / 0 0 0

Livermore 90 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 83 58 83 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 89 56 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 69 55 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-260400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ530-260400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 68 58 69 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 68 53 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 58 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 76 54 79 / 0 0 0

Hollister 80 55 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 85 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-260400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 95 54 96 / 0 0 0

$$

