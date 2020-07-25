CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
644 FPUS56 KMTR 251301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-260400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 68 54 68 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ506-260400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 83 52 81 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 77 56 76 / 0 0 10
Napa 81 54 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-260400-
North Bay Mountains-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 91 62 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-260400-
San Francisco-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 66 55 67 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 63 54 64 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-260400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ508-260400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 73 57 73 / 0 0 0
Oakland 73 58 74 / 0 0 0
Fremont 78 57 79 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 83 58 83 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 79 58 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-260400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 93 58 91 / 0 0 0
Livermore 90 58 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-260400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 83 58 83 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 89 56 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-260400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except
patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 69 55 69 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-260400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ511-260400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ530-260400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 68 58 69 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 68 53 70 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-260400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 58 69 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 76 54 79 / 0 0 0
Hollister 80 55 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-260400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to
mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to
mid 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 85 56 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-260400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ518-260400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
601 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 95 54 96 / 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather