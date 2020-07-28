CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

_____

526 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 52 67 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 84 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 81 56 80 / 0 0 10 10

Napa 54 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-290100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 93 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 65 54 66 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 54 62 53 62 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 74 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 72 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 78 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 83 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 77 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs near 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 91 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 90 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 84 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 93 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Occasional drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 75 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-290100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Occasional drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 71 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 73 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 71 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 79 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 81 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 101. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 100. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 91 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 89 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 98 56 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather