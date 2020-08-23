CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

423 FPUS56 KMTR 230401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-231900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of

smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 68 54 69 / 20 30 30 30

$$

CAZ506-231900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 86 54 86 / 20 20 30 30

San Rafael 59 84 59 84 / 20 30 30 30

Napa 57 82 58 82 / 20 20 30 30

$$

CAZ507-231900-

North Bay Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 68 92 67 91 / 20 20 30 30

$$

CAZ006-231900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 57 67 / 20 30 30 30

Ocean Beach 54 63 55 63 / 20 30 30 30

$$

CAZ509-231900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ508-231900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 74 59 76 / 20 30 30 30

Oakland 58 73 59 74 / 20 30 30 30

Fremont 62 80 63 81 / 20 30 30 30

Redwood City 61 84 62 83 / 20 30 30 30

Mountain View 61 78 61 80 / 20 30 30 30

$$

CAZ510-231900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 67 92 64 92 / 20 30 30 30

Livermore 63 92 63 92 / 20 30 30 30

$$

CAZ513-231900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 85 62 85 / 20 30 30 30

Morgan Hill 62 91 60 91 / 20 30 30 30

$$

CAZ529-231900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

late in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 75 57 75 / 20 30 30 30

$$

CAZ512-231900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-231900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ530-231900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Areas of smoke. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 70 58 71 / 20 30 30 30

Big Sur 65 76 62 76 / 20 30 30 20

$$

CAZ528-231900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 72 58 73 / 20 30 30 30

Carmel Valley 62 85 60 85 / 20 30 30 30

Hollister 60 84 60 84 / 20 30 30 30

$$

CAZ516-231900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of

smoke. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 63 90 61 89 / 20 30 30 20

$$

CAZ517-231900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-231900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 68 96 65 94 / 20 30 30 30

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather