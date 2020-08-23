CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-231900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of
smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 68 54 69 / 20 30 30 30
CAZ506-231900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 54 86 54 86 / 20 20 30 30
San Rafael 59 84 59 84 / 20 30 30 30
Napa 57 82 58 82 / 20 20 30 30
CAZ507-231900-
North Bay Mountains-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 68 92 67 91 / 20 20 30 30
CAZ006-231900-
San Francisco-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 69 57 67 / 20 30 30 30
Ocean Beach 54 63 55 63 / 20 30 30 30
CAZ509-231900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs near 70.
CAZ508-231900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 74 59 76 / 20 30 30 30
Oakland 58 73 59 74 / 20 30 30 30
Fremont 62 80 63 81 / 20 30 30 30
Redwood City 61 84 62 83 / 20 30 30 30
Mountain View 61 78 61 80 / 20 30 30 30
CAZ510-231900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 67 92 64 92 / 20 30 30 30
Livermore 63 92 63 92 / 20 30 30 30
CAZ513-231900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 61 85 62 85 / 20 30 30 30
Morgan Hill 62 91 60 91 / 20 30 30 30
CAZ529-231900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
late in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 57 75 57 75 / 20 30 30 30
CAZ512-231900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ511-231900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s.
CAZ530-231900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Areas of smoke. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 57 70 58 71 / 20 30 30 30
Big Sur 65 76 62 76 / 20 30 30 20
CAZ528-231900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 58 72 58 73 / 20 30 30 30
Carmel Valley 62 85 60 85 / 20 30 30 30
Hollister 60 84 60 84 / 20 30 30 30
CAZ516-231900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph late in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of
smoke. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 63 90 61 89 / 20 30 30 20
CAZ517-231900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
CAZ518-231900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
901 PM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Highs in the 80s to 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 68 96 65 94 / 20 30 30 30
