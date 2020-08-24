CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

170 FPUS56 KMTR 240401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-241900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Areas of smoke. Areas of fog after midnight. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 73 54 72 / 30 30 20 10

$$

CAZ506-241900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 89 54 87 / 40 40 20 10

San Rafael 58 86 58 86 / 30 30 20 0

Napa 57 86 58 84 / 30 30 20 0

$$

CAZ507-241900-

North Bay Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 66 92 65 93 / 30 30 20 0

$$

CAZ006-241900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 74 57 73 / 30 30 20 0

Ocean Beach 54 71 55 70 / 30 30 20 0

$$

CAZ509-241900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-241900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 80 59 79 / 30 30 20 0

Oakland 59 79 59 77 / 30 30 20 0

Fremont 62 84 62 83 / 30 30 10 0

Redwood City 60 86 61 85 / 30 30 10 0

Mountain View 60 82 61 81 / 30 20 10 10

$$

CAZ510-241900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 62 96 63 93 / 30 30 20 0

Livermore 63 95 63 93 / 20 20 10 0

$$

CAZ513-241900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 88 62 87 / 30 20 10 10

Morgan Hill 62 95 61 93 / 30 20 10 0

$$

CAZ529-241900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog

after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of

smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 78 57 76 / 30 20 10 10

$$

CAZ512-241900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ511-241900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-241900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog

after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 60 75 58 73 / 30 20 10 10

Big Sur 63 79 60 86 / 30 20 10 10

$$

CAZ528-241900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 60 77 59 74 / 30 20 10 10

Carmel Valley 60 87 60 87 / 30 20 10 10

Hollister 61 87 60 85 / 30 20 10 0

$$

CAZ516-241900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 61 91 60 93 / 30 10 0 10

$$

CAZ517-241900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-241900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 67 97 64 95 / 30 20 0 0

$$

