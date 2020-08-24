CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

953 FPUS56 KMTR 241802

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

CAZ505-250900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 74 54 71 / 10 10 0

CAZ506-250900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 89 54 87 / 10 10 10

San Rafael 87 59 85 / 10 10 0

Napa 85 58 84 / 10 10 0

CAZ507-250900-

North Bay Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 91 65 91 / 10 10 0

CAZ006-250900-

San Francisco-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 73 58 71 / 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 68 55 67 / 10 10 0

CAZ509-250900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-250900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 80 61 79 / 10 10 0

Oakland 78 59 77 / 10 10 0

Fremont 85 63 82 / 10 10 0

Redwood City 87 61 85 / 10 10 0

Mountain View 82 61 80 / 10 10 0

CAZ510-250900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 95 63 93 / 10 10 0

Livermore 95 63 92 / 10 10 0

CAZ513-250900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke late in the morning. Haze.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 88 62 86 / 10 10 0

Morgan Hill 95 61 92 / 10 10 0

CAZ529-250900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 78 57 76 / 10 10 0

CAZ512-250900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ511-250900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze late in the morning. Areas of smoke.

Highs near 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ530-250900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 75 58 73 / 10 0 0

Big Sur 84 60 85 / 10 0 0

CAZ528-250900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 76 59 74 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 87 60 85 / 0 0 0

Hollister 87 60 84 / 10 0 0

CAZ516-250900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 90 60 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-250900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ518-250900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1101 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

