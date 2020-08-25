CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

536 FPUS56 KMTR 252201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-261300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 71 54 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-261300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 84 53 86 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 84 59 84 / 0 0 0

Napa 82 58 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-261300-

North Bay Mountains-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Haze after midnight.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 87 65 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-261300-

San Francisco-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 57 68 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 63 54 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-261300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-261300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 75 59 75 / 0 0 0

Oakland 73 59 74 / 0 0 0

Fremont 81 61 79 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 83 61 82 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 81 60 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-261300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 90 62 90 / 0 0 0

Livermore 90 61 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-261300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 85 62 84 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 90 59 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-261300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 74 57 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-261300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-261300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-261300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 72 58 71 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 75 58 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-261300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 73 58 71 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 82 57 82 / 0 0 0

Hollister 81 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-261300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s

to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 86 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-261300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-261300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 92 58 92 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

