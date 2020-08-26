CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

877 FPUS56 KMTR 261301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-270400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 67 52 72 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-270400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 86 50 88 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 84 56 84 / 0 0 0

Napa 80 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-270400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 87 60 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-270400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 67 56 70 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 62 54 64 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-270400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-270400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 74 58 78 / 0 0 0

Oakland 72 58 76 / 0 0 0

Fremont 77 58 80 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 80 58 83 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 77 56 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-270400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 89 58 92 / 0 0 0

Livermore 87 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-270400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 82 56 84 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 90 55 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-270400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 75 54 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-270400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-270400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ530-270400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 70 55 71 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 78 58 76 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-270400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 69 55 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 81 52 81 / 0 0 0

Hollister 81 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-270400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 86 53 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-270400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ518-270400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 92 54 93 / 0 0 0

$$

