CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
929 FPUS56 KMTR 271301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
CAZ505-280400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming south
up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 66 53 71 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ506-280400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 84 52 89 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 81 57 86 / 0 0 0
Napa 77 56 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-280400-
North Bay Mountains-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 88 66 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-280400-
San Francisco-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s
to 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 56 70 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 60 54 64 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ509-280400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CAZ508-280400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 73 58 77 / 0 0 0
Oakland 70 58 75 / 0 0 0
Fremont 75 59 81 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 78 58 83 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 75 58 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-280400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 90 60 94 / 0 0 0
Livermore 87 60 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-280400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs near 90. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 80 59 85 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 86 56 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-280400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 69 54 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-280400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ511-280400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ530-280400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 56 70 / 10 0 0
Big Sur 77 55 82 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ528-280400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 66 56 71 / 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 78 54 84 / 0 0 0
Hollister 78 55 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-280400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 90. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 84 55 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-280400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-280400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 89 57 93 / 0 0 0
$$
