CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

929 FPUS56 KMTR 271301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-280400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming south

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 53 71 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-280400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 84 52 89 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 81 57 86 / 0 0 0

Napa 77 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-280400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 88 66 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-280400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 56 70 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 60 54 64 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-280400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-280400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 73 58 77 / 0 0 0

Oakland 70 58 75 / 0 0 0

Fremont 75 59 81 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 78 58 83 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 75 58 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-280400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 90 60 94 / 0 0 0

Livermore 87 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-280400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs near 90. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 80 59 85 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 86 56 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-280400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 69 54 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-280400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-280400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-280400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 56 70 / 10 0 0

Big Sur 77 55 82 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-280400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 66 56 71 / 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 78 54 84 / 0 0 0

Hollister 78 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-280400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 90. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 84 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-280400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-280400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 89 57 93 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

