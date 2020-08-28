CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

_____

526 FPUS56 KMTR 281301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

CAZ505-290400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 69 53 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-290400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 86 51 84 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 84 57 82 / 0 0 0

Napa 79 56 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-290400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 90 64 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-290400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 56 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 61 54 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-290400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-290400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 78 58 75 / 0 0 0

Oakland 73 58 72 / 0 0 0

Fremont 80 60 79 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 81 59 80 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 79 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-290400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 91 60 90 / 0 0 0

Livermore 91 60 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-290400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 84 59 83 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 91 56 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-290400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 70 54 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-290400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ511-290400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the 60s.

$$

CAZ530-290400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 70 56 70 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 77 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 69 55 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 83 55 83 / 0 0 0

Hollister 83 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 87 55 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-290400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 92 60 92 / 0 0 0

$$

