CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020

122 FPUS56 KMTR 151001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-160100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 69 59 71 / 0 10 20 10

$$

CAZ506-160100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 83 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 83 62 86 / 0 10 10 10

Napa 52 79 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-160100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 84 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-160100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 70 61 72 / 10 10 20 10

Ocean Beach 54 65 59 67 / 0 10 20 10

$$

CAZ509-160100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-160100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 76 62 78 / 0 10 20 10

Oakland 57 74 62 76 / 0 10 10 10

Fremont 56 75 62 76 / 0 0 10 0

Redwood City 57 78 63 81 / 0 10 10 10

Mountain View 56 73 61 75 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ510-160100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 87 61 89 / 0 0 10 0

Livermore 55 85 59 85 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ513-160100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 78 60 80 / 0 0 10 0

Morgan Hill 53 87 57 88 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ529-160100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 75 56 77 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ512-160100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

CAZ511-160100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-160100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 71 57 73 / 0 10 10 10

Big Sur 54 76 57 79 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ528-160100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 70 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 80 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 80 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-160100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 85 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-160100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-160100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 91 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

