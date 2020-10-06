CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

951 FPUS56 KMTR 061001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

CAZ505-070100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 67 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-070100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 85 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 85 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 50 80 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-070100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 88 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-070100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 68 54 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 64 52 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-070100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-070100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 74 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 73 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 77 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 78 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 75 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-070100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 91 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 90 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-070100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 83 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 91 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-070100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 72 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-070100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ511-070100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ530-070100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 64 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 61 78 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-070100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 69 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 59 84 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 83 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-070100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 89 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-070100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-070100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 94 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

