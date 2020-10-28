CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

232 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 72 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 81 39 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 80 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 76 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-290100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 75 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 73 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 69 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 76 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 75 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 75 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 78 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 74 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 80 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 80 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 78 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 41 81 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 73 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-290100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 73 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 73 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 73 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 79 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 40 77 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 78 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 81 44 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

