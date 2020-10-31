CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 71 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 81 39 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 80 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 78 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 72 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 70 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 50 77 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 49 76 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 79 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 82 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 48 82 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 78 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 48 86 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 79 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 73 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 78 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 78 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 85 45 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 45 85 45 87 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 86 40 87 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 89 47 90 / 0 0 0 0

