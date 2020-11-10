CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
CAZ505-110200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 38 58 41 57 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-110200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 29 66 30 64 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 35 67 43 65 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 32 60 38 59 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-110200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 36 59 41 56 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-110200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows near 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 45 61 47 59 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 42 59 46 57 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-110200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ508-110200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 44 62 47 61 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 41 62 46 61 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 36 60 43 57 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 37 63 46 62 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 37 60 43 58 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-110200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the
30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 35 65 41 62 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 34 63 40 60 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-110200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 39 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 33 64 38 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-110200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
around 60. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 35 60 40 60 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-110200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ511-110200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ530-110200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 38 61 43 60 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 40 62 46 63 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-110200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 35 60 39 58 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 32 64 41 64 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 31 60 35 60 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-110200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 27 61 31 63 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-110200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-110200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
near 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 26 62 33 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
