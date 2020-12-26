CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

_____

543 FPUS56 KMTR 261101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

CAZ505-270200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 56 40 53 / 90 10 0 70

CAZ506-270200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog and patchy frost in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 60 33 56 / 90 20 0 60

San Rafael 44 60 42 56 / 90 10 0 70

Napa 40 57 38 53 / 90 10 0 60

CAZ507-270200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near

40. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 55 41 50 / 90 10 0 50

CAZ006-270200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 59 44 56 / 90 10 0 80

Ocean Beach 47 58 44 56 / 80 10 0 80

CAZ509-270200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-270200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 60 44 56 / 80 10 0 80

Oakland 45 60 43 58 / 80 10 0 70

Fremont 43 57 41 56 / 60 0 0 70

Redwood City 45 60 43 58 / 70 10 0 80

Mountain View 42 58 40 55 / 70 10 0 80

CAZ510-270200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 60 39 56 / 70 10 0 60

Livermore 40 58 38 56 / 60 10 0 60

CAZ513-270200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 60 41 57 / 60 0 0 70

Morgan Hill 40 59 38 57 / 70 10 0 80

CAZ529-270200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 58 39 56 / 80 10 0 80

CAZ512-270200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ511-270200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

CAZ530-270200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 60 42 57 / 70 10 0 90

Big Sur 48 58 44 56 / 70 10 0 90

CAZ528-270200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 59 39 58 / 50 0 0 80

Carmel Valley 44 60 41 61 / 70 10 0 90

Hollister 38 57 38 57 / 40 10 0 70

CAZ516-270200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Areas of dense fog and

patchy frost in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and

patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 60 37 60 / 20 0 0 80

CAZ517-270200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the 40s to 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-270200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 59 36 59 / 30 10 0 80

