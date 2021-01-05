CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

_____

310 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 56 40 54 / 100 0 20 60

$$

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 60 32 55 / 100 0 20 70

San Rafael 41 57 41 57 / 100 0 10 60

Napa 38 56 39 54 / 90 0 10 50

$$

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 54 42 52 / 100 0 10 60

$$

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 57 44 57 / 90 0 10 50

Ocean Beach 45 57 44 57 / 90 0 10 50

$$

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 58 44 59 / 90 0 10 50

Oakland 43 59 42 59 / 90 0 10 50

Fremont 42 57 39 59 / 70 0 0 20

Redwood City 43 59 41 61 / 80 0 0 30

Mountain View 42 56 38 59 / 80 0 0 20

$$

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 56 37 59 / 80 0 0 30

Livermore 39 58 37 61 / 70 0 0 20

$$

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 59 39 60 / 70 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 39 60 37 63 / 80 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 59 39 60 / 80 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 60 41 61 / 80 0 0 10

Big Sur 44 60 47 64 / 70 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows around

40. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light winds...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 61 38 63 / 60 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 40 63 43 66 / 70 0 0 10

Hollister 38 59 36 61 / 60 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 62 34 65 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 62 37 66 / 50 0 0 0

$$

