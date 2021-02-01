CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021 _____ 284 FPUS56 KMTR 011101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-020200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 46 55 48 56 / 40 80 80 20 $$ CAZ506-020200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 40 58 43 58 / 50 90 80 20 San Rafael 47 60 50 59 / 20 80 80 30 Napa 44 61 49 57 / 20 80 80 30 $$ CAZ507-020200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 45 57 49 54 / 30 80 80 40 $$ CAZ006-020200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 47 61 51 58 / 10 80 80 40 Ocean Beach 48 60 51 57 / 10 80 80 40 $$ CAZ509-020200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ508-020200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 48 62 53 59 / 10 80 80 40 Oakland 47 63 51 59 / 10 70 70 40 Fremont 44 63 51 59 / 0 50 60 50 Redwood City 45 63 50 59 / 10 60 70 50 Mountain View 44 63 50 59 / 0 50 70 50 $$ CAZ510-020200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 43 65 50 59 / 10 60 70 50 Livermore 42 64 49 59 / 0 40 60 50 $$ CAZ513-020200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 43 64 50 60 / 0 40 60 50 Morgan Hill 39 63 47 59 / 0 30 60 60 $$ CAZ529-020200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening... becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 41 59 48 59 / 0 40 70 60 $$ CAZ512-020200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ CAZ511-020200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ530-020200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 43 65 50 61 / 0 30 60 60 Big Sur 44 58 49 58 / 0 20 60 60 $$ CAZ528-020200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 41 66 47 60 / 0 20 50 50 Carmel Valley 41 66 48 62 / 0 20 60 60 Hollister 38 64 45 58 / 0 10 60 60 $$ CAZ516-020200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph... becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 36 64 44 62 / 0 0 40 40 $$ CAZ517-020200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ518-020200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Lows near 40. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 36 64 44 60 / 0 0 50 50 $$