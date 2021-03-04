CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

379 FPUS56 KMTR 041101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

CAZ505-050200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 56 44 57 / 0 0 0 100

$$

CAZ506-050200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 62 39 61 / 0 0 10 90

San Rafael 44 59 45 62 / 0 0 0 90

Napa 41 61 42 62 / 0 0 0 70

$$

CAZ507-050200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 60 43 59 / 0 0 0 80

$$

CAZ006-050200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 60 46 62 / 0 0 0 80

Ocean Beach 45 58 47 60 / 0 0 0 90

$$

CAZ509-050200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

CAZ508-050200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 62 47 64 / 0 0 0 80

Oakland 44 63 44 65 / 0 0 0 70

Fremont 40 66 42 66 / 0 0 0 50

Redwood City 42 65 43 66 / 0 0 0 60

Mountain View 42 64 44 65 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ510-050200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 67 40 67 / 0 0 0 50

Livermore 38 67 39 67 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ513-050200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 67 42 67 / 0 0 0 40

Morgan Hill 39 65 39 65 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ529-050200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 59 40 60 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ512-050200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ511-050200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-050200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 61 43 62 / 0 0 0 30

Big Sur 42 57 42 59 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ528-050200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 62 39 63 / 0 0 0 20

Carmel Valley 39 64 39 65 / 0 0 0 30

Hollister 37 64 38 64 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ516-050200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 69 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of

rain in the evening. A slight chance of snow. Rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-050200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 68 36 69 / 0 0 0 10

$$

