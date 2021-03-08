CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021 _____ 699 FPUS56 KMTR 081101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-090200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 40 53 43 53 / 10 40 50 90 $$ CAZ506-090200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 32 56 37 55 / 10 40 50 90 San Rafael 42 58 44 57 / 10 40 60 90 Napa 35 56 41 55 / 0 20 40 80 $$ CAZ507-090200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 37 52 43 51 / 10 40 50 90 $$ CAZ006-090200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 44 58 47 56 / 10 30 60 90 Ocean Beach 45 56 47 56 / 10 30 50 80 $$ CAZ509-090200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ508-090200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 44 59 47 58 / 10 30 60 80 Oakland 43 59 45 58 / 10 30 50 80 Fremont 39 59 43 56 / 0 10 40 70 Redwood City 40 60 44 58 / 10 20 50 80 Mountain View 39 58 44 56 / 0 20 40 70 $$ CAZ510-090200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 38 59 41 58 / 0 20 30 80 Livermore 36 58 41 56 / 0 10 30 70 $$ CAZ513-090200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 35 60 43 58 / 0 10 30 70 Morgan Hill 35 58 40 55 / 0 10 30 70 $$ CAZ529-090200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 35 56 40 55 / 10 10 40 80 $$ CAZ512-090200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-090200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of snow. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain likely. Snow after midnight. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with possible showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ530-090200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 39 58 44 58 / 0 10 40 80 Big Sur 39 55 42 54 / 0 10 50 80 $$ CAZ528-090200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 36 58 40 56 / 0 10 30 70 Carmel Valley 37 58 40 57 / 0 10 40 80 Hollister 35 57 39 55 / 0 10 20 70 $$ CAZ516-090200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 34 61 37 58 / 0 0 20 50 $$ CAZ517-090200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 3600 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3700 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ518-090200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 33 59 34 57 / 0 0 20 60 $$