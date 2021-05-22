CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

_____

230 FPUS56 KMTR 221001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 61 45 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 76 42 79 / 20 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 74 47 73 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 45 74 45 76 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-230100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 73 50 77 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 63 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 58 49 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 67 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 48 68 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 71 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 74 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 70 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 77 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 75 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 72 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 75 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 65 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ511-230100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 63 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 42 61 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 63 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 68 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 41 67 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 72 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

$$

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 74 41 77 / 10 0 0 0

$$

_____

