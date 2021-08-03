CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

_____

460 FPUS56 KMTR 031301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

CAZ505-040400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 51 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-040400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 87 48 81 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 87 54 83 / 0 0 0

Napa 83 51 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-040400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 94 63 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-040400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 65 54 63 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 61 53 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-040400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-040400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 71 56 70 / 0 0 0

Oakland 71 56 68 / 0 0 0

Fremont 77 56 73 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 81 56 78 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 74 58 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-040400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 94 56 88 / 0 0 0

Livermore 92 56 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-040400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 79 56 77 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 92 53 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-040400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 75 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-040400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ511-040400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ530-040400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 71 57 70 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 75 56 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-040400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 53 66 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 80 52 78 / 0 0 0

Hollister 82 53 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-040400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs mid 80s to 101. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 88 53 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-040400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ518-040400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 98 55 95 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

