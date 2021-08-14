CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021

758 FPUS56 KMTR 141001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

CAZ505-150100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 74 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-150100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 95 59 98 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 89 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-150100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs upper 80s

to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 69 100 76 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-150100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 71 59 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 57 66 58 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-150100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-150100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 79 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 59 77 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 61 82 62 81 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 61 86 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 62 79 64 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-150100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 61 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 62 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-150100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 86 64 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 60 94 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-150100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 78 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-150100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ511-150100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

CAZ530-150100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 73 61 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 58 84 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-150100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 71 59 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 58 84 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 58 84 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-150100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the 80s to 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 59 90 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-150100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-150100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs upper 80s to 103.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 61 101 64 104 / 0 0 0 0

