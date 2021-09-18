CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

727 FPUS56 KMTR 181001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

CAZ505-190100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 63 55 65 / 30 70 70 10

CAZ506-190100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 67 51 77 / 30 80 80 10

San Rafael 53 74 58 81 / 30 40 70 10

Napa 49 67 56 75 / 20 50 60 10

CAZ507-190100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 69 59 76 / 10 60 60 10

CAZ006-190100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 66 58 67 / 30 30 60 10

Ocean Beach 53 62 57 62 / 30 30 70 10

CAZ509-190100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ508-190100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 70 60 71 / 20 20 60 20

Oakland 56 68 61 70 / 20 30 60 10

Fremont 54 70 61 70 / 10 10 40 20

Redwood City 55 74 61 75 / 20 20 50 20

Mountain View 54 69 61 69 / 10 10 50 20

CAZ510-190100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 76 60 82 / 10 20 50 10

Livermore 53 75 60 78 / 10 10 30 20

CAZ513-190100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 72 61 74 / 10 10 40 20

Morgan Hill 50 77 56 79 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ529-190100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 67 57 70 / 10 10 30 20

CAZ512-190100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to 60s. Highs near 80.

CAZ511-190100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ530-190100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 71 61 71 / 0 0 20 10

Big Sur 48 65 53 70 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ528-190100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 65 59 65 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 48 72 55 73 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 49 70 56 73 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ516-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 72 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ518-190100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 79 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

