CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

677 FPUS56 KMTR 241101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 62 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-250200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 68 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 43 66 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 38 64 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-250200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 63 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-250200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 64 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 63 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-250200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-250200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 64 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 46 65 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 40 64 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 40 65 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 42 63 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-250200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 64 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 37 62 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-250200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 65 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 66 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-250200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 65 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-250200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs near 60. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

CAZ511-250200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ530-250200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 67 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 65 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-250200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 67 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 68 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 64 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-250200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 67 37 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-250200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-250200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 24 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 67 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

