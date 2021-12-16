CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 52 35 52 / 100 10 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 54 29 55 / 100 10 0 0

San Rafael 42 56 38 54 / 100 20 0 0

Napa 36 52 33 51 / 100 20 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 51 36 52 / 100 20 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 56 40 54 / 100 40 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 56 41 53 / 100 30 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 56 42 53 / 100 40 0 0

Oakland 44 56 40 54 / 100 40 0 0

Fremont 40 54 36 53 / 100 40 0 0

Redwood City 42 56 39 55 / 100 40 0 0

Mountain View 41 54 38 53 / 100 40 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 54 34 52 / 100 30 0 0

Livermore 37 53 34 51 / 100 50 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 56 37 55 / 100 50 0 0

Morgan Hill 36 54 33 54 / 100 70 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 56 35 56 / 100 60 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs near 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 58 40 58 / 100 70 0 0

Big Sur 40 56 40 56 / 100 80 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

near 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 56 34 56 / 100 70 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 57 36 58 / 100 80 0 0

Hollister 36 53 32 52 / 100 70 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 56 31 56 / 80 80 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 31 55 29 56 / 90 80 0 0

