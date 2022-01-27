CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

223 FPUS56 KMTR 271101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

CAZ505-280200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 62 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-280200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 66 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 38 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 35 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-280200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 62 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-280200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 62 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 44 62 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-280200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-280200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 62 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 41 64 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 40 65 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 39 65 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 64 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-280200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 62 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 36 63 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-280200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 67 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 67 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-280200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 67 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-280200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

CAZ511-280200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the 30s.

CAZ530-280200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 68 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 64 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-280200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds...

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 70 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 69 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 38 66 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-280200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 69 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-280200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

CAZ518-280200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 68 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

