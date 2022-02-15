CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

278 FPUS56 KMTR 151101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

CAZ505-160200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 59 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-160200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 64 35 71 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 43 64 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 39 61 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-160200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 61 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-160200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 63 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 62 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-160200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-160200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 61 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 44 64 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 41 62 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 44 62 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 44 60 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-160200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 63 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 37 60 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-160200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 62 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 38 60 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-160200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 61 41 67 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ512-160200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ511-160200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ530-160200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 61 43 64 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 42 56 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-160200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 61 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 58 41 65 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 37 59 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-160200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 59 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-160200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

CAZ518-160200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 58 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

