CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

_____

291 FPUS56 KMTR 251101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph...becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 33 57 37 60 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-260200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 25 62 29 64 / 0 0 0 10

San Rafael 35 60 37 62 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 30 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 32 60 36 59 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-260200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 39 59 40 62 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 40 58 42 61 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-260200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-260200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 38 58 40 61 / 0 0 0 10

Oakland 37 60 39 64 / 0 0 0 10

Fremont 32 60 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 35 61 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 34 59 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 30 60 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 28 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 31 62 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 28 61 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 31 60 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-260200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

$$

CAZ530-260200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 35 60 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 36 57 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 29 62 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 33 61 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 27 60 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 24 63 29 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ518-260200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Feb 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 26 62 30 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather