CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
Published 2:03 am, Sunday, May 13, 2018
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018
694 FPUS56 KHNX 130600
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonightSundaySunday nightand Mond
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map.
CAZ089-131100-
West Central San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows
48 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79.
Lows 49 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.
Highs 75 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 51 80 50 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mendota 51 83 49 83 / 0 0 0 0
Coalinga 51 79 52 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ090-131100-
East Central San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84.
Lows 48 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows
49 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 51 81 51 80 / 0 0 0 0
Merced 48 82 50 81 / 0 0 0 0
Chowchilla 50 81 50 81 / 0 0 0 0
Madera 50 83 49 83 / 0 0 0 0
Clovis 56 83 56 84 / 0 0 0 0
Fresno 56 84 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
Kerman 52 83 50 83 / 0 0 0 0
Sanger 50 81 52 82 / 0 0 0 0
Reedley 50 82 53 83 / 0 0 0 0
Selma 48 82 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
Kingsburg 48 83 52 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ091-131100-
Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows
50 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.
Highs 77 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lemoore 48 83 51 85 / 0 0 0 0
Hanford 48 84 52 85 / 0 0 0 0
Avenal 51 79 53 80 / 0 0 0 0
Taft 58 79 60 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ092-131100-
Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast up to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows
51 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.
Highs 77 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 50 82 52 83 / 0 0 0 0
Visalia 51 81 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
Exeter 50 82 53 83 / 0 0 0 0
Tulare 52 83 52 84 / 0 0 0 0
Lindsay 53 82 52 83 / 0 0 0 0
Porterville 52 82 50 83 / 0 0 0 0
Delano 54 82 53 83 / 0 0 0 0
Wasco 53 81 52 83 / 0 0 0 0
Shafter 54 81 53 83 / 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 58 82 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
Arvin 54 81 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
Lamont 56 82 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ093-131100-
Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows
48 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 45 to 54.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows
46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 48 74 50 74 / 0 0 0 0
Oakhurst 45 73 47 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ094-131100-
Tulare County Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
49 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows
49 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 69 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 48 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 69 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
Highs 72 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 49 79 51 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ095-131100-
Kern County Mountains-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 50.
West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 52.
Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 62 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 53.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs at 5000 feet
61 to 71. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows
at 5000 feet 40 to 48. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows at
5000 feet 45 to 55. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Isabella 50 73 52 75 / 0 0 0 0
Tehachapi 40 65 42 67 / 0 0 0 0
Frazier Park 39 66 41 67 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ096-131100-
Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of snow showers in the evening. ..., chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Near the crest, chance of snow showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow
showers after midnight, Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows
35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the
crest, chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...
49 to 55 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
slight chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, chance
of snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at
5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet.
Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Windy. Highs 58 to
65 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at
5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of thunderstorms and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 55 to 61 at
5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...
27 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows
39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 65 to
71 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 43 70 46 71 / 0 30 30 20
Shaver Lake 32 60 34 61 / 0 20 20 0
CAZ097-131100-
Tulare County Mountains-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, Slight chance of snow showers,
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...
23 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of snow
showers, Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to
58 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...
26 to 36 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...50 to
60 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 64 to
74 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at
5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers. Very windy. Highs 60 to 70 at
5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...
28 to 38 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Strong winds. Highs
59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at
5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 66 to 74 at
5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lodgepole 32 53 34 55 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ098-131100-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
54 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows
54 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to
57. Highs 76 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Highs
79 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 51 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 53 84 56 87 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ099-131100-
Southeastern Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows
50 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to
55. Highs 70 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to
60. Highs 74 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
California City 50 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0
Mojave 52 76 56 79 / 0 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 50 77 52 81 / 0 0 0 0
Rosamond 49 75 51 79 / 0 0 0 0
