CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
Published 2:03 am, Sunday, May 20, 2018
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018
480 FPUS56 KHNX 200600
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonightSundaySunday nightand Mond
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map.
CAZ089-201100-
West Central San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86. Lows
53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows
53 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 51 77 51 81 / 0 0 0 0
Mendota 52 83 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
Coalinga 54 82 54 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ090-201100-
East Central San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows
53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows
53 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 52 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
Merced 51 80 50 82 / 0 0 0 0
Chowchilla 51 80 51 81 / 0 0 0 0
Madera 51 82 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
Clovis 56 84 55 80 / 0 0 0 20
Fresno 57 84 56 81 / 0 0 0 0
Kerman 53 82 52 81 / 0 0 0 0
Sanger 55 82 55 79 / 0 0 0 20
Reedley 56 83 56 80 / 0 0 0 20
Selma 55 82 55 80 / 0 0 0 0
Kingsburg 55 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ091-201100-
Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows
55 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lemoore 54 84 54 82 / 0 0 0 0
Hanford 55 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0
Avenal 56 82 56 81 / 0 0 0 0
Taft 57 83 56 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ092-201100-
Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.
Highs 83 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 57 83 57 80 / 0 0 0 20
Visalia 54 83 54 80 / 0 0 0 0
Exeter 56 84 56 80 / 0 0 0 20
Tulare 54 84 54 81 / 0 0 0 0
Lindsay 55 84 55 79 / 0 0 0 0
Porterville 54 84 55 80 / 0 0 0 0
Delano 56 84 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
Wasco 55 84 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
Shafter 57 84 57 83 / 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 61 85 60 83 / 0 0 0 0
Arvin 56 84 56 81 / 0 0 0 0
Lamont 59 85 59 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ093-201100-
Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 69 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 50 to 58.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 50 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 74 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.
Highs 76 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 50 75 49 73 / 0 0 0 20
Oakhurst 49 75 47 72 / 0 0 0 30
CAZ094-201100-
Tulare County Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 69 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 51 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 53 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows
53 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 52 80 52 76 / 0 0 0 30
CAZ095-201100-
Kern County Mountains-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 46 to 54.
Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet
68 to 78. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Isabella 55 77 55 72 / 0 0 0 0
Tehachapi 45 69 46 65 / 0 0 0 0
Frazier Park 43 66 41 63 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ096-201100-
Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Near the crest, chance of snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to
69 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers,
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above
8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely,
chance of thunderstorms and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at
5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at
5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...
51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to
61 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to
42 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at
8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75 at
5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...
34 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 47 74 46 69 / 0 0 0 60
Shaver Lake 35 64 36 62 / 0 0 0 60
CAZ097-201100-
Tulare County Mountains-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, chance of snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to
38 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers, snow showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to
63 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers, Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 46 at
5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at
5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight
chance of showers in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 63 to
73 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at
8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80 at
5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...
32 to 42 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lodgepole 35 57 35 57 / 20 0 0 60
CAZ098-201100-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows
54 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.
Highs 84 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 57 87 58 80 / 0 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 60 90 62 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ099-201100-
Southeastern Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows
51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
Highs 80 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
California City 57 87 59 80 / 0 0 0 0
Mojave 61 83 60 77 / 0 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 56 84 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
Rosamond 57 82 58 77 / 0 0 0 0
