CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSundaySunday nightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 77 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 83 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 54 82 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 51 80 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 80 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 82 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 56 84 55 80 / 0 0 0 20

Fresno 57 84 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 53 82 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 82 55 79 / 0 0 0 20

Reedley 56 83 56 80 / 0 0 0 20

Selma 55 82 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 84 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 55 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 56 82 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 57 83 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 57 83 57 80 / 0 0 0 20

Visalia 54 83 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 84 56 80 / 0 0 0 20

Tulare 54 84 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 84 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 84 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 56 84 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 55 84 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 57 84 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 61 85 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 56 84 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 59 85 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 50 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 75 49 73 / 0 0 0 20

Oakhurst 49 75 47 72 / 0 0 0 30

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 52 80 52 76 / 0 0 0 30

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

68 to 78. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 55 77 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 69 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 66 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

69 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers,

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely,

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 74 46 69 / 0 0 0 60

Shaver Lake 35 64 36 62 / 0 0 0 60

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, chance of snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers, Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 63 to

73 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 35 57 35 57 / 20 0 0 60

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 87 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 90 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 57 87 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 61 83 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 84 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 57 82 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

