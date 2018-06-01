CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 1, 2018

857 FPUS56 KHNX 010600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightFridayFriday nightand Saturd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-011100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 87 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 49 87 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 51 84 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-011100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 57 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 85 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 86 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 49 84 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 85 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 53 86 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 86 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 49 85 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 84 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 52 85 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 51 84 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 85 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-011100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 86 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 51 86 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 53 83 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 58 83 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-011100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 59 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 53 85 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 50 84 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 52 85 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 50 85 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 85 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 50 85 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 52 85 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 85 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 54 83 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 56 84 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 54 84 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 85 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-011100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 79 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 46 81 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-011100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 53 85 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-011100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 50. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

50 to 60. Highs at 5000 feet 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 53 82 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 43 72 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 41 72 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-011100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 80 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 69 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-011100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...66 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 37 65 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very

windy. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 64 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 90 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 93 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-011100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Windy.

Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Below the passes, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 53 91 58 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 56 87 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 89 56 98 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 52 88 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

