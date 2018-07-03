CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

356 FPUS56 KHNX 030500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightTuesdayTuesday nightand Independence D

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-031100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 66. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

90 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 91 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 96 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 64 91 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-031100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

94 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 63 to

70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 96 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 96 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 97 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 98 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 66 100 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 67 100 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 63 99 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 100 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 64 100 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 64 100 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 100 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-031100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

94 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 99 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 100 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 92 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 70 97 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-031100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 71.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

97 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 99 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 99 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 99 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 99 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 99 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 66 98 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 67 99 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 100 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 100 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 100 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 98 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 99 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-031100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

88 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 91 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 64 92 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-031100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

88 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

61 to 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 95 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-031100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows at 5000 feet

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

63 to 69. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 67.

Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 64 93 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 86 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 81 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-031100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke near the crest. Lows

54 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...

74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 57 78 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-031100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 94 at

5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 77 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-031100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 61 to

71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

76. Highs 99 to 108.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 99 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 101 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-031100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 60 to

70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

76. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 67 97 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 68 94 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 95 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

