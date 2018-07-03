CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

685 FPUS56 KHNX 030800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Independence D

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-032300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

90 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 58 87 / 0 0 0

Mendota 96 60 94 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 91 59 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-032300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

94 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 63 to

70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 58 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 96 59 93 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 97 59 94 / 0 0 0

Madera 98 60 95 / 0 0 0

Clovis 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Kerman 99 60 97 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

Selma 100 61 97 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 61 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-032300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

94 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 99 61 96 / 0 0 0

Hanford 100 60 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

Taft 97 65 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-032300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

97 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 96 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 99 62 96 / 0 0 0

Visalia 99 61 97 / 0 0 0

Exeter 99 62 96 / 0 0 0

Tulare 99 61 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 99 62 96 / 0 0 0

Porterville 98 62 95 / 0 0 0

Delano 99 62 97 / 0 0 0

Wasco 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

Shafter 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 100 67 97 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 66 96 / 0 0 0

Lamont 99 65 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-032300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

88 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 91 62 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 92 61 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-032300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

88 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

61 to 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 95 62 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-032300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to

68. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

63 to 69. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 67.

Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 93 61 92 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 86 58 86 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 57 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-032300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...

74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 86 52 85 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 78 55 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-032300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 94 at

5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 77 52 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-032300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

76. Highs 99 to 108.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 64 97 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-032300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

76. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

Mojave 94 64 92 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 61 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 93 61 93 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

