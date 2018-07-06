CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

648 FPUS56 KHNX 060000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightFridayFriday nightand Saturd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-061100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 103.

Lows 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 98 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 99 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 67 100 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-061100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 106.

Lows 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 97 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 66 98 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 65 98 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 66 99 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 101 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 101 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 66 100 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 102 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 102 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 101 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 101 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-061100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 109.

Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 107.

Lows 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 68 101 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 101 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 67 101 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 68 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-061100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 107.

Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 101 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 101 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 64 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 101 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 100 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 66 101 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 102 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 101 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 100 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 67 99 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 68 99 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-061100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 94 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 67 95 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-061100-

Tulare County Foothills-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102.

Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to

101. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 98 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-061100-

Kern County Mountains-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 65 to

70. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet

85 to 95. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows

at 5000 feet 62 to 68. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs at

5000 feet 83 to 91. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 64 99 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 93 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 88 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-061100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, haze in the evening.

Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to

79 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 93 at

5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 93 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 84 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-061100-

Tulare County Mountains-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to

84 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...

77 to 83 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...55 to 61 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 88 to 94 at

5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 57 to

64 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 94 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 57 83 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-061100-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 109. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 77. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 109. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

71 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to

77. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 106 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 109 76 109 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-061100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

500 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 107. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

68 to 75. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 66 105 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 69 103 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 106 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 105 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

