CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

011 FPUS56 KHNX 070500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSaturdaySaturday nightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-071100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to

69. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 98 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 67 99 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 75 105 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-071100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 97 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 99 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 100 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 73 104 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 104 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 66 100 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 71 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 70 104 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 71 104 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 69 104 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-071100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 70 103 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 69 103 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 105 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 79 103 80 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-071100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

73. Highs 95 to 104.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 105 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 70 102 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 70 105 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 70 103 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 74 104 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 69 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 104 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 104 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 103 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 75 105 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 74 104 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-071100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 96 71 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 66 99 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-071100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 105 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-071100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73. Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

85 to 95. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94. Lows at 5000 feet

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

79 to 89. Lows at 5000 feet 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 76 102 77 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 67 100 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 93 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-071100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to

70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at

5000 feet...73 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to

77 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 90 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 91 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-071100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98 at 5000 feet...77 to

85 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 86 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-071100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 76 to 82. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 110. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 110. Lows

76 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 109 83 109 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 109 79 109 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-071100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

70 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 75 109 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 78 107 79 105 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 108 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 74 106 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather