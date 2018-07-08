CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

787 FPUS56 KHNX 080300

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSundaySunday nightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-081100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 103.

Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

73. Highs 92 to 101.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 99 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 65 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 75 106 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-081100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 98 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 66 99 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 65 100 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 66 101 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 73 104 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 73 104 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 65 101 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 71 104 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 70 104 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 71 103 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 69 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-081100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 70 103 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 69 103 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 75 107 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 81 106 78 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-081100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 106.

Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 103 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 70 102 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 71 103 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 71 103 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 104 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 75 103 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 70 104 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 69 105 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 106 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 76 104 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 77 105 75 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 77 105 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-081100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 99 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 67 100 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-081100-

Tulare County Foothills-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 103 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-081100-

Kern County Mountains-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93. Lows at

5000 feet 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

79 to 89. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 77 101 76 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 70 93 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 61 88 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-081100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92 at

5000 feet...75 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to

80 at 8000 feet. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 92 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 88 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-081100-

Tulare County Mountains-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to

82 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...67 to 76 at

8000 feet. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 83 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-081100-

Indian Wells Valley-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 83. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 110. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 74 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 110 83 108 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 110 79 109 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-081100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

800 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 73 to 81. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 76 108 75 105 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave 79 105 79 103 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 107 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 73 106 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather